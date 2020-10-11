If there is a dressing room that has been hardened in a thousand battles, that is the Valencia Football Club. In recent years there have been several earthquakes that have directly or indirectly affected the staff che, from the Marcelino’s dismissal until the controversy between Garay and Anil Murthy, going through the ‘shock’ they had Maxi Gómez and Albert Celades. With all that, the almost departure of Javi Gracia He caught part of the dressing room off guard, although he was not surprised by the situation since the technician had been warning for weeks in public and in private that he was not satisfied with what he saw and once closed -for the moment-, that chapter now closes ranks around the mister.

And they do so because the hard core of the squad is aware of what complex what the season is going to be in which it will be necessary to ‘squeeze’ to add each point in the middle of a social crisis in the club. The truth is that this block formed by Gayà, Jaume, Soler or Gabriel to which other players in progression are added as Vallejo or Lato They now try to isolate themselves from all the controversy they have experienced to defend what is most important to them: The shield. They do it now once the tension has closed -a half-, but also when it seemed that Gracia was living her last hours at the club. At that time it is no secret that the players wanted the Navarrese to continue, but if they had not they were clear that they did not want to ‘let go’ the rest of the course nor get frustrated, all in order to keep the club as high as possible aware that the situation between the board and the entire club environment is complicated.

“Against Betis we have not lost due to lack of attitude, we are professionals and we know the colors we defend“sharp and serious he replied Carlos Soler when he was asked if the 0-2 defeat at the Mestalla against the Verdiblancos came due to lack of attitude. Because if there is something clear for most of the team, it is that, after its weakening, they will have to give the maximum attitude in all the games they play. In fact, despite the fact that they have already won two defeats, one in Balaídos and the other in Mestalla, in the green it could be seen that it was not a matter of will.

Recent scar

The controversy seems to have settled, but the scar is still fresh. The fact that Gracia continues does not eliminate the Navarro’s discomfort with the directive nor does the evidence that the coach wanted to leave. The coach wanted to make it clear from the first moment that the tension not born as a result of the template, towards which he has always had words of gratitude, without rather for broken promises and the ignorance of knowing where the club is going and what project there is.

With all this, it remains to be seen to what extent that message has penetrated the players, especially after the captains asked the mister to continue, but he was determined to leave. The confidence that the squad preserves in the coach will be key when it comes to managing difficult moments on the field of play, they are where it is checked at what point is the relationship between the coach and the footballers. For now, Gracia has been very close with his players in recent sessions.

