The Mexican National Team unquestionably failed in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The tricolor team was eliminated, for the first time since 1978, in the group stage. The future of El Tri is grim. On the way to the 2026 fair, which will be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada, there is no clear project and time is against us.
Gerardo Martino has been singled out by the fans and the press as being largely responsible for the debacle of the Aztec team in Qatar 2022, but the truth is that there are more to blame for the crisis that Mexican soccer is currently experiencing. Among these are Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), and Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX.
During Yon de Luisa’s cycle, several failures were recorded: the 2021 Gold Cup was lost, the Nations League was lost, the women’s team did not get their pass to the world cup of the category and the men’s under-20 team did not get their ticket for the World Cup or the Olympic Games. In short, everything that could go wrong did go wrong.
This December 1, the Mexican manager called a press conference to talk about the failure in the World Cup. De Luisa refused to resign from his position and stated that the owners of the Liga MX clubs will decide whether he will remain. The president of the federation promised to carry out during the next two months an analysis of the reasons for the failure.
Likewise, De Luisa announced that there will be structural changes in Mexican soccer with the aim of improving both the national team and the league. The manager mentioned that the number of foreigners that a team can hire and put on the pitch will be modified, in addition to the fact that promotion and relegation will return.
Yon De Luisa did not comment on the possibility of returning to the Copa Libertadores or Copa América, two tournaments that allowed Liga MX players to test themselves at a higher competitive level.
The president of Femexfut also mentioned that the next coach of the Mexican National Team will have to report to the sports director so that all the decisions of calls and other items are not concentrated only in one person.
