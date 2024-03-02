Everything indicates that 2024 will be a very good year for workers in the Mexican formal sector, since it is expected that over the course of these months there will be discussing and approving different reform initiatives to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) for the benefit of employees.

In this context, it is worth knowing some of the reform proposals to the LFT that will be discussed both in the Chamber of Deputies as in the Senate of the Republic during this 2024.

Reduction of the working day to 40 hours

It was the Morena bench in the Chamber of Deputies that presented last year the reform proposal to the LFT to reduce the work week of workers from 48 hours to 40 hours, that is, give 2 days of rest to workers per every 5 days worked. The legislative amendment has faced various difficulties, to the point that the lower house held an open parliament in October and November 2023. Meanwhile, the Jucopo announced that it will be in March 2024 when it will be debated again.

More holidays

Another of the reforms to the LFT that will be studied in the Congress of the Union this 2024 will be the one that proposes adding more holidays for Mexican workers, proposing add the following to the LFT list:

*Thursday and Holy Friday of Holy Week

*May 5: Commemoration of the Battle of Puebla

*May 10: Mother's Day

*May 15 teacher's day

*November 1 and 2

*December 12th

It means that, if the labor reform is validated, the previous days become mandatory rest days, or if they are worked, companies and employers will have to pay their workers three times as much.

The JOB CHANGES that will make workers HAPPY in 2024 if they are approved/Photo: Freepik

Increase in bonus from 15 days to 30 days

Regarding the bonus, according to the Federal Labor Law (LFT), more particularly article 87, it must be delivered by companies and employers before December 20 of each year.

Meanwhile, regarding the amount that must be deposited as a bonus to workers in the formal sector, labor laws establish that this must be, at least, corresponding to 15 days of salary.

Now, it was in 2023 when the proposal to reform the Federal Labor Law (LFT) was presented in the Chamber of Deputies to increase the bonus that labor employees receive each year-end. In this sense, the labor reform proposal contemplates that workers in the formal sector receive, instead of 15 days of salary as a bonus, 30 days of salary, that is, it proposes a 100% increase in said legal benefit.

However, also In the Senate, a reform with this same purpose was presented, which was already approved by the legislators of the Labor and Social Welfare Commission, and subsequently sent to the Board of Directors to schedule the day of its debate in the upper house..

Increase in seniority premium from 12 days to 15 days

For its part, in the Senate of the Republic, a reform to article 162 of the LFT promoted by the ruling party was presented, which aims to provide 15 days of salary for each year worked as a seniority bonus instead of only 12 days that are currently given, once the employee ends the employment relationship with the corresponding company or employer.

Meanwhile, we must not forget that it was at the beginning of February of this 2024 when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that he would be presenting different constitutional reforms in the Congress of the Union to benefit millions of people, including workers in the formal sector..

Thus, the reforms to the Constitution that the Mexican president is promoting for the benefit of workers are the following:

*That workers and their families can own their homes.

*Do not allow under any circumstances that the increase in the minimum wage is less than annual inflation.

*The minimum wage for teachers, police officers, National Guard, Navy, soldiers, doctors and nurses cannot be less than that of workers registered with social security.

*Reverse pension reforms that unfairly affect IMSSS and ISSSTE workers who want to retire with 100 percent of their salary.

The JOB CHANGES that will make workers HAPPY in 2024 if they are approved/Photo: Unsplash