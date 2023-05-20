Next Saturday the Rayados de Monterrey team will be playing the second leg of the semifinal against Tigres.
In the first leg, those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich achieved a valuable tie at the Universitario stadium, so they arrive as the broad favorite to advance to the grand final.
However, not everything is good news for the La Pandilla team, and it is that they will have a different lineup than what they have been showing.
According to information from the journalist willie gonzalez, Arturo ‘Ponchito’ Gonzalez He has presented discomfort since the match against Santos Laguna, a situation that has him limited and unable to be one hundred percent.
This is how the Mexican winger would go to the bench in the second leg and his place would be taken by Jordi Cortizo. The ‘Ponchito’ would be used only as an emergency in case things get complicated, otherwise, it would be saved for what could be a new final for the team.
For his part, the defender sebastian vegas He has been reported with health problems due to a throat infection, although it is estimated that he may be eligible for next Saturday’s commitment at the ‘Steel Giant’.
For now, you can enjoy the game on Saturday, May 20 at 7:06 p.m., through the FOX Sports signal. With the tie, Rayados would be in the grand final of the competition, waiting for a rival in the game between América and Chivas.
#Vucetich #Monterrey #leg #semifinals #Tigres
Leave a Reply