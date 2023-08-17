After the interruption of approximately one month of the Liga MX due to the activity of the League Cup 2023, the Mexican soccer clubs will return to activity in the Apertura 2023 tournament: the contest will have matchday 4 starting next Friday, August 18 where one of the matches will be Chivas against FC Juárez, where the rojiblanco team will seek to maintain the lead and undefeated.
For the next commit, Veljko Paunovic he would prepare changes with the aim of adding three more points in the Apertura 2023 tournament; some reports indicate that the modifications would be in defense: names like Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderondue to injury, would be the one who would drop the starting lineup and Alejandro Mayorga could be the replacement.
Besides, the Serbian technician would maintain the doubt to incorporate to Alexis Vega and Eric Gutierrez to the starting lineup: the number 10 did not see activity in the first three days of the Apertura 2023 tournament, while the Mexican midfielder, formerly of the PSV Eindhovenhe joined with the contest started and had minutes with the rojiblancos colors until the League Cup 2023.
Prior to the interruption of the Apertura 2023 tournament, Chivas played three games where they achieved an undefeated record and, with nine points, managed to occupy first place in the general classification prior to the start of the League Cup 2023. The Guadalajara team defeated León, Atlético San Luis and Necaxa. Now, from date four, they will seek to maintain the leadership of the contest.
After the match with FC Juárez, corresponding to matchday 4 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, Rebaño Sagrado will host Xolos at the Akron Stadium for matchday 5, visit Santos on matchday 6 and face Rayados in the seventh week of competition.
