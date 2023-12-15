Through its official website, The Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reported on a change to those who obtained the green card by marriage and are in conditional status. Recently, there was a change in the requirements to change the basis of an adjustment of status filing in certain extraordinary circumstances. In addition, good news was clarified regarding the expiration of residency under these conditions.

One of the ways to obtain permanent residency and live in the United States is through marriage. In the first instance, those who have recently married and receive the documentation this way will have a conditional green card. Specifically, this occurs when the marriage began less than two years before the document was granted.

In most cases, the applicant must file Form I-751, petition to cancel conditions on residence in the ninety days prior to completing two years of permanent residence. However, if the deadline is missed, there is another appeal to file.

USCIS announced changes to permanent residence based on marriage

Beyond the normal adjustment process, In extraordinary cases of “extreme aggression or cruelty”, as stated on the official Uscis website, a special presentation may be made so that the applicant obtains the permanent green card and can leave that abusive relationship. In the communication released, the entity clarifies that it modified some requirements of this process, which can be consulted in the policy manual for cases of conditional permanent residence based on family.

Residents who have a conditional green card can apply for adjustment of status See also Starbucks employees in New York managed to form the company's first union

For its part, Uscis also mentions that If Form I-751 is not filed on time, the applicant may still be eligible to adjust status.. Specifically, the best option there would be to obtain advice on submitting Form I-485, application for registration of permanent residence or adjustment of status.