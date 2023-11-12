One of the requirements to obtain the United States citizenship is to approve a exam in which you must demonstrate that you know about the history of the country and are fluent in English. However, a series of changes have been announced that could make it more difficult to pass this test.

From December 2022 American authorities shared that they would conduct a series of tests to modify the citizenship test. If the changes are approved, the new guidelines will officially come into force in 2024. A situation that has generated controversy among some immigrant associations and among the applicants themselves.

Why will the US citizenship test be more difficult?

According to your Citizenship and Immigration Service (Uscis, for its acronym in English) the new evaluations have already begun to be applied with different groups with the aim of analyzing how feasible the changes are before they come into force. To this end, in the second half of this year the exam to volunteers from community organizations, and in 2024 it is planned to take the test to officials of the aforementioned immigration entity.

It will be in March of next year when it will be announced whether the changes officially come into effect. Until now, authorities continue to receive comments from volunteers that include 230 associations, organizations and educators, according to the report. New Herald. It should be noted that the current test has not been updated for 15 years.

The reason why it is considered that exams more difficult is because the currently available version asks questions in English about the information that the applicant wrote on the N-400 form, that is, about his personal life. But now the interviewer will show images of common scenarios so that the person orally describes what he sees and thus evaluate his level of English.

Thanks to that, those interested in American citizenship They could present greater problems because, according to various immigrant support organizations, cultural differences can cause confusion. Thus, when people have to describe images of everyday life, they may not meet the guidelines by interpreting what they see differently.

On the other hand, in the civic test, there are currently 10 questions chosen at random from 100 available that must be answered with a simple sentence. To pass it is necessary that at least six of the answers are correct, but in the new test there will be multiple choice.

Regarding this change, it is considered that there will probably be a need for greater knowledge of the history of USA since applicants must have more information to be able to discern between the available options.