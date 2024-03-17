The situation of undocumented immigrants in the United States has experienced significant changes over the last decades, marked by economic, political and social factors that have shaped the composition and dynamics of this population. According to data from the Pew Research Center, from the historical maximum reached in 2007 to the current challenges, the evolution of the migration phenomenon has generated an impact both nationally and internationally.

In 2007, the United States recorded an all-time high of 12,200,000 undocumented immigrants. However, since then, The undocumented population from Mexico has experienced a gradual decreasereaching 4,100,000 million in 2021. This change reflects a trend marked by a series of determining factors.

One of the main factors influencing migration is the economic and labor situation both in the US and in the countries of origin. The slowdown in population growth in Mexico and improvements in its economy have reduced the pressure to migrate in search of employment. The birth rate in Mexico has decreased, which has contributed to less migration for work reasons.

Besides, applying stricter policies at the border and the possibility of obtaining legal visas have impacted undocumented migration. The decrease in job opportunities due to the 2008-2009 recession also influenced the return of some immigrants to their countries of origin.

The undocumented population in the United States reflects a complex interaction of economic, political and social factors. The changes are reflected in the composition and dynamics of this population, generating impacts both nationally and internationally.

A change is observed in the composition of the undocumented population, according to the aforementioned source. While historically the majority came from Mexico, in recent years there has been an increase in migration from Central America and Venezuela. Factors such as poverty, violence and social inequalities have driven people from these regions to seek refuge in the North American country.

These changes have led to a different geographical distribution of undocumented immigrants in. California, Texas, Florida and New York have traditionally been the states with the highest number of unauthorized people since 1990. However, in recent years, An increase in the presence of undocumented immigrants has been observed in other statesreflecting the diversity and dispersion of this population.

The evolution of immigration policies has also been a determining factor in the dynamics of the undocumented population. From the Reagan administration to the changes promoted by more recent administrations, amnesty, deportation and border control policies have had a direct impact on the number and situation of undocumented immigrants in the country.