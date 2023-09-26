One of the most important identification documents in Mexico is, without a doubt, the Unique Population Registration Code (curp), so it is advisable to know what changes this could have if a new bill is approved.

In case you were unaware, according to the Mexican Constitution, every person who was born in the Mexican national territory has the right to identification, which implies that they must be registered in the Civil registration and, with this, have a Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

The CURP is an extremely important document in the life of Mexicans, since it is requested everywhere in order to carry out a wide variety of procedures of various kinds.

At the moment, the Unique Population Registration Code (CURP), which can be downloaded at Pdf format From the official website of the federal government of Mexico, it has the following data:

*Clue

*Name

*Registration date

*Invoice

*Registration entity

*The legend “CURP Certified: verified with the Civil Registry”

The changes that the CURP will have if the new Population Law is approved/Photo: Cuartoscuro

Now, in the Senate of the Republic, a proposal for reform of the General Population Law which could make the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) look in a totally different way.

It is in this way that, according to the proposal promoted by the Morena senators, Mónica Fernández Balboa and Olga Sánchez Cordero, The following elements would be incorporated into the CURP:

*CURP with photography

*Inclusion of fingerprints

*Signature on the document

In this way, if the legislative amendment is approved, the CURP would have the following elements:

*Name

*Surnames

*Place of birth

*Birthdate

*Signature

*Fingerprints of the owner

However, it must be clear that, so far, the proposal to reform the General Population Law has not yet advanced to the plenary session in the upper house of the Federal Legislative Power, coupled with the fact that it has not been exempt from all kinds of criticism, so, to date, it is not possible to speculate on its legislative future.

