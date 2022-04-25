Manchester United and Erik ten Hag accept that they will not be able to resolve all the problems with the current first-team squad in the upcoming transfer window, but are keen to pursue the goals that have been identified following his appointment as manager.
United confirmed the forthcoming arrival of Ten Hag, currently at Ajax, on Thursday after agreeing a three-year deal with an option for a fourth with the 52-year-old and a compensation package with the Dutch champions.
Key to the deal was Ten Hag’s involvement in future hiring plans. The new manager will play a key role in deciding which players join and which ones leave, and 90min understands that he has already given his verdict on those that the club’s scouts have identified as possible signings since the beginning of the year.
United have run an interview process led by director of football John Murtough in recent weeks, in which Murtough and his staff were open to all candidates – not just Ten Hag – about their views on the future signings and the work that has already been done on them.
Ten Hag’s views have been sought and taken into account when planning for United, as next season will start earlier than expected due to the Winter World Cup.
What positions will be addressed?
90min understands that all areas of the squad, according to United and Ten Hag, require improvement. And although it will take longer than the weeks of the summer of 2022 to fix everything, the most important areas will be the first target.
The midfield has long been an area where quality is perceived by United fans to be lacking, and the club recognizes this and intends to fix it. Priority will also be given to attack, with a wing forward and center forward on the agenda, while some employees also see a need to beef up central defence.
There are also likely to be changes to the goal, as a number of United’s first-team players are pressing their way out.
90min breaks them down, position by position, in more detail below.
GOAL
Lee Grant will leave the club on a free transfer, while Dean Henderson – who Ten Hag tried to sign from Ajax earlier this year – is seeking a first-team spot after being David de Gea’s second choice all season. season.
Ten Hag is understood to be a huge fan of De Gea, who has been United’s best player this season, and is likely to be trusted to remain number one. Some have raised concerns about the distribution of him, but Ten Hag is willing to work with him and the club is willing to give the player a new contract.
Henderson could be sold or loaned to various interested parties – Newcastle United are the favourites, while Rangers, Everton and West Ham are awaiting his situation – and would have to be replaced as a substitute goalkeeper.
90min reported in February of the club’s interest in academy graduate Sam Johnstone, currently at West Brom but due to end his contract in the summer, and that remains the case. West Ham and Tottenham are also in the running to sign the 29-year-old on a free transfer.
DEFENDING
United want to improve their options in defense, although they have several options that they also need to take off the payroll and that still have a contract.
Villarreal’s Pau Torres is seen as an ideal signing for the left-back – a player they have coveted for a long time, as 90min reported his new interest on 1 April – while Jurrien Timber, a player with whom Ten Hag works at Ajax, he has also been linked. However, United’s problem in defense will be getting rid of what many consider to be dead wood.
Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are available for other clubs, while it is understood that Victor Lindelof could leave for the right offer. The hope is that at least one of the three will leave to allow the arrival of a new face.
On defense, the futures of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles are far from certain, although Luke Shaw is in the line of a new deal with one year left on his contract.
MIDFIELD
England star Declan Rice tops United’s roster in midfield. However, devoting £100m+ to a single player can be a problem, so cheaper targets are also being considered.
Wolves star Ruben Neves, who United snapped up last summer, remains in their sights, although academy graduate James Garner could get a first-team shot when his loan spell at Nottingham Forest is up. In the next weeks.
Nemanja Matic has already announced that he will leave at the end of the season, while Juan Mata and Paul Pogba – although not yet officially announced – are also expected to do so when their contracts expire. Much of United’s transfer plans will be dictated by those players leaving the club, and the midfield could be considered light considering the players who are leaving.
Jesse Lingard is also set to walk free.
LEAD
Edinson Cavani is the sixth player to end his contract and will leave at the end of June, while at Old Trafford there is still uncertainty about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Many at the club expect the 37-year-old to leave as he is unlikely to play in the Champions League and Ten Hag’s style doesn’t quite match the style or energy levels of the Portuguese legend at the moment.
Anthony Martial, currently on loan to Sevilla, asked to leave the club in January and still faces an uncertain future -he could be sold-, although United and Ten Hag would like to continue counting on the out of place Marcus Rashford, who has had a hard time playing under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.
The centre-forward has proven to be a problem area for United this season and they are looking to tackle the position, with Darwin Nunez at Benfica a player who has been recommended by Cavani. The club have watched the Uruguayan closely in recent weeks and have been impressed.
In the forward role, Ten Hag knows and loves Antony from his current team at Ajax, as revealed by 90min earlier this year, although interest in him is very strong elsewhere. However, his links with his current manager could give United an advantage in pursuing him.
