Changes in credit cards. The traditional magnetic stripe as a payment method is going to be eliminated, a measure that will reach all European countries in 2024 and will be implemented worldwide before 2033. In Spain, the first card that will remove it will be MasterCard.

As of 2024, all new cards issued by banks, both credit and debit, will no longer have the magnetic stripe, a measure that seeks to adapt to new technological and financial times, and that will eliminate this technology by 2033.

Biometric cards: the future that arrives

This biometric technology will use our body to pay. Specific, the fingerprint, to verify payments, confirm operations, it will be linked to an electronic chip to confirm the identity of the bank account holder.

This measure wants to provide more security to transactions and avoid identity fraud, or that card thefts are not detected quickly, since there are cards that work only by contact, without a signature or pin, depending on the amounts.

These cards will work in much the same way. When a payment is made, it will only be necessary to compare the holder’s fingerprint with the information contained in the chip, there will be no need to sign, or put a pin, or anything, our footprint will already be associated.

MasterCard will be the first company to eliminate the magnetic strip this year

Already announced it in the summer“the abandonment of the magnetic band points to both the changing consumer payment habits as well as the development of new technologies. Today’s chip cards are powered by microprocessors that are much more capable and secure, and many are also embedded with tiny antennas that enable contactless transactions. Biometric cards, which combine fingerprints with chips to verify the cardholder’s identity, offer another layer of security.”

Consumers are also increasingly willing to experiment with new payment options. Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed in the recent rate of new Mastercard paymentssay they will try a new payment method that they would not have tried under normal circumstances.