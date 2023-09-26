The Cruz Azul Football Club seems not to find its way this semester, they have had a terrible performance in the Apertura 2023, after the first half of the regular phase, the elimination in the Leagues Cup 2023Furthermore, the dismissal of Ricardo Ferretti and arrival on the bench Joaquin Moreno They have maintained negative sporting results and currently have the first team in the basement of the classification, out of aspirations to get into the ‘Fiesta Grande’.
Last weekend, the Machine lost embarrassingly at home against Querétaro by 1-3 and left loudly booed by the fans who attended the Azteca Stadium, revealing the clear sporting crisis they are experiencing.
With information from the journalist TUDN, Paco Arredondo, revealed the questions and observations that arise from the leadership of the institution. In this sense, he predicted that there could be modifications in the sports structure for Clausura 2024, including Joaquin Moreno.
“A lot is focused on the work that the sports area is doing. There are many questions regarding that part of the Cruz Azul team structure. Are changes coming? Yes, possibly, from Joaquín Moreno and many more parts of the Cruz Azul structure could be dismembered again for the next tournament,” the reporter explained in the program. Line of 4.
“But here the question is: Is there a sports project or is there not a sports project with Cruz Azul? Who manages it? Are they managing it well or not? When you ask it within Cruz Azul, no one knows how to give you a concrete answer and clear of what is happening inside.”
– Paco Arredondo.
