The calendar does not slow down and Barça faces a new League match this Tuesday. A match of capital importance not only for the points, but also for breaking the bad dynamics acquired. Both in terms of numbers and sensations, there is no room for Hansi Flick’s men. Here my keys for this meeting:

1- RAPHINHA, WITH LAMINE YAMAL AND MARRIED

Barça recovers Marc Casadó and, after he played the second half against Las Palmas, also Lamine Yamal from the start. Your entry will return the trident pieces to their usual place. It is important that Raphinha returns to the left to perform his usual tasks of breaking into space and energizing the game inside with high mobility and unpredictability. And even more important for Barça will be that Yamal pivots the team’s game from three quarters onwards. He is the one who directs the attacks and brings the block together with his ability to bring together rivals. Tasks that are very important for the overall game of the team.

Tactical key Mallorca – FC Barcelona A.D.

2- RECOVER THE AMPLITUDE

One of the things that is weighing on Barcelona the most in recent games has been the lack of width in the last line. The change of pieces that Flick has used with the loss of Lamine Yamañ has brought Rahinha to the right and more interior profiles to the left (Olmo, Pablo Torre, Fermín…). This has reduced breadth on both sides. Recovering the previous gear has to recover this aspect to a large extent but Barça must be aware of this and be rigorous in opening the field to flow better in the final third.





3- CHANGE THE SIDE IN THE MIDDLE AREA

In a short time, Mallorca already bears the Arraste seal. One of the things that most identifies the coach is his teams’ ability to exert very good pressure on the rival. A maneuver that they do in a very characteristic way. They combine high pressures with medium-high pressures to surprise the opponent, and they also change the intensity. They wait for you to enter a certain area (normally one of the two bands) to go from a medium race to a high-intensity race of all those nearby to reduce spaces very quickly. This means that, when the process begins, Mallorca places many players in the ball zone. If Barça is able to react quickly with the ball at this time and direct the game to the other side, they will be able to enter very easily.



Tactical key Mallorca – FC Barcelona A.D.

4- BUILD BETTER AND FROM FURTHER BACK

As the last League matches have shown, the rivals are beginning to pose difficulties for Barça. One of them is to prevent the Barça team from being able to recover balls from high up as they have done throughout the first stretch of the season. Opponents are studying ball releases more and are also playing longer when forced. This forces Barça to have to start their attacks further back than they did a few weeks ago. And this is where it is having certain problems. Barça has to find again that excellent balance between control and verticality that, during a stretch of the championship, it had acquired and that it seems to have neglected.

5- DANI RODRÍGUEZ, MURIQI AND SAMU COSTA

Among the individual dangers of the Balearic team, Dani Rodríguez must be highlighted. The experienced attacking midfielder (34 years old) is a specialist in appearing in intermediate zones and generating danger either from a second line tackle, a personal action or taking advantage of a second play generated by his forwards. He has a goal and a good foot to assist. With three goals and four assists so far this season, he leads both aspects of the Mallorca squad. Of course, highlight Vedat Muriqui. The big forward did not participate against Valencia due to suspension and will return against Barça. We will see if at the beginning or in the second half (both Larin and Abdón Prats scored) but, whatever the case, he is a permanent danger factor due to his great aerial game (he is the player who wins the most duels from above in the League with an average six per game). Finally, talk about Samu Costa. An irreplaceable midfielder for Jaboga Arrasate and who stands out for his ability to cover the field and his strength in the engine room. He wins 62% of the duels he plays. The most successful midfielder in the championship.