Everything pointed to a quiet PSOE federal committee this Saturday. Not because there are no leaders who think that there are plenty of reasons to make a reasoned or even sharp criticism of the leadership of the party after the results of the elections on May 28, but because, more or less tacitly, the majority had decided that, with the general elections less than two months away, it was not the time to stage an internal row. Late this Friday afternoon, however, the atmosphere heated up notably on account of Ferraz’s impositions on the lists for July 23 approved by the territories and warnings began to be issued.

The tension reached such a level that the federal leadership was forced to back down and negotiate, in some cases, its decisions. For example, that of placing the outgoing mayoress of Toledo, Milagros Tolón, at the forefront of the candidacy for this province, in which it had been unanimously agreed to take as number one the Organization Secretary of the Castilian-Manchegan PSOE and Emiliano Garcia’s right-hand man. -Page, Sergio Gutierrez.

The notice from this federation that it would defend its interests and that the committee that this Saturday must ratify the candidacies would not be “as peaceful as it should” served to reach an agreement. Gutiérrez will continue as number one but, in exchange, Tolón, who was not part of the plate, will go two. “I appreciate the cordial dialogue (…) to clarify an error that allows us to focus on the campaign and to talk about what citizens really need.” Page wrote on Twitter.

Not all the fires, however, were out last night. And not all of them had been created with federations considered critical. Also the leadership of Castilla y León, made up of faithful ‘Sanchistas’ like their leader, Luis Tudanca, sent Ferraz his monumental anger over the decision to place the secretary of Strategy and Electoral Action of the federal executive, Javier Izquierdo, in the The list of the Senate for Valladolid, ahead of Sara Galván, and in the list of the Congress for Ávila, Manuel Arribas, deputy who was at dinner at the restaurant Ramsés del Juan Bernardo Fuentes, ‘Tito Berni’, and who had been deliberately separated for the provincial

en bloc resignation



“They are very arrogant for no reason,” they angrily recriminated from the party in the region, minutes before the complete list of Ávila that had been sent to Madrid on Thursday communicated by burofax to the Secretary of Organization, Santos Cerdán, his intention to resign en bloc if there was no rectification.

In turn, fifteen candidates from the Aragonese PSOE lists announced a similar decision in a statement, due to their “deep disagreement” with Ferraz’s disavowal of his leader, Javier Lambán. This, despite having already eaten, among other things, the toad of accepting that Minister Pilar Alegría headed the candidacy, found himself at the last minute with the federal commission of lists disrupting a good part of the proposal approved in his territory by also include Susana Sumelzo as number two for Zaragoza to the detriment of Óscar Galeano.

The situation is equally delicate with the PSPV leader, Ximo Puig, who after having short-circuited on Thursday the alleged maneuvers of Carlos Fernández Bielsa, current provincial secretary of Valencia, to become strong and unseat him at the head of the formation, the still acting president de la Generalitat saw this Friday how from Ferraz his changes in the lists were undone.