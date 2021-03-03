From Congress, President Alberto Fernández once again demanded the treatment of the Judicial Reform and the Procuration Law, two projects that were frozen in Deputies. But in the lower house they assure that the situation did not change: the ruling party needs, yes or yes, the accompaniment of allies to obtain their approval and the minority blocs maintain their rejection.

In the Frente de Todos – where there are also different nuances – they point out the need for the Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo, to intervene to unblock the negotiation.

“It sounded more like an expression of desire than a real possibility. The situation here remains the same: the votes are not there and we had no news“, agree two parliamentary sources of the ruling party.

With both issues stalled for months, it sounds even less likely that the proposal that Fernández announced to create a Federal Court of Guarantees -that it decides on the arbitrariness of the sentences and limits the power of the Supreme Court- or the formation of a bicameral commission to control the Judicial Power, as transcended in the last hours.

Already last year, when the Senate passed a bicameral to investigate Vicentin’s debt, the project was held back in Congress, where it did not even begin to be debated. The same thing happened when the upper house rejected the Macrista decree that transferred the wiretapping office to the Supreme Court of the Nation. To repeal it, it must also be dismissed by Deputies, but it was not dealt with.

“With evident abuse of authority Kirchnerism wants to attribute powers that the National Constitution gives to the Council of the Magistracy and the Jury of Prosecution. Unacceptable, they will not pass“, the head of the block of Together for Change, Mario Negri, marked the field.

The main opposition group is against all these initiatives, which is why the Frente de Todos requires the accompaniment of at least a part of the minority blocs.

In that sense, the Lavagnism and the four Cordovan people who respond to Governor Juan Schiaretti are the key.

Both sectors had advanced their rejection of judicial reform and the Procurement law. At this time, in addition, they are in tension with the Executive due to the biofuels law that is still pending treatment and despite the promises, the President did not include it on the agenda of extraordinary events nor did he mention it in his opening speech.

“The president’s statements were campaign-specific, to polarize, but I don’t think they have a destination“he assured Clarion the head of the Federal Consensus Lavagnist bloc, Alejandro “Topo” Rodríguez.

Regarding the Judicial Reform, he added: “It seems to me that the position within the ruling party itself is not clear either. And this being an electoral year and with the virulence that was heard about the Judiciary, there is no institutional climate to advance in such a reform. “

Months ago, the deputy who chairs the Justice committee, Rodolfo Tailhade, and his peer from the Constitutional Affairs committee, at that time Pablo González – who now migrated to YPF – went to speak with Losardo about the Reform that she wrote. They commented to him the missing votes -at least seven- and some proposals for changes to try to add guarantees.

The official agreed to analyze the issue, they say, but there was no progress. In the FdT they point out that the issue requires their intervention to be able to negotiate the modifications. They are not points that Máximo Kirchner or Sergio Massa can negotiate without their endorsement, they point out. The Speaker of the House nor did he ever defend the initiative in public.

Two weeks ago, the Christian senator Oscar Parrilli had sent a message that resonated within the FdT itself: “There are some legislators allied with ours who until now have not given the ok to sanction it and with this they are being in some way accomplices with macrismo in maintaining an absolutely irregular, macrista prosecutor who carries out these policies and who allows this lawfare to continue in force, “he said.

Then he clarified that he was referring to the opposition blocs that mostly accompany government projects and not within the ruling party.

After the Judicial Reform was partially sanctioned in the Senate, the block of four legislators from Córdoba Federal had advanced that it would not vote on that law: “The treatment of said project it’s inopportune and it should not be dealt with without the necessary consensus that a reform of this magnitude requires, “they had pointed out. For now, everything indicates that they have not changed their opinion.

