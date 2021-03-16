After the storm, calm will not come to Ciudadanos either. Inés Arrimadas closed yesterday in false the open crisis in the liberal rows after the fiasco of the censure motion in Murcia that left the party out of two autonomic governments in just 48 hours. Despite the enormous internal clamor that demanded both organizational and strategic changes of importance, these remained on the surface. The orange leader was limited to bring new faces into the hard core to silence criticism and dilute the weight of his two henchmen, Carlos Cuadrado and Jose María Espejo, responsible for the mismanagement of the Murcian operation on whom it continues to count. The feeling that little or nothing has changed in the game led the leader in the Valencian Community, Toni Cantó, to abandon the orange boat. A step that two deputies of the Madrid Assembly, Sergio Brabezo and Marta Marbán, have followed this Tuesday, and which they assume in the direction of Ciudadanos will be repeated in the coming days.

Brabezo and Marbán have left the party denouncing pressure from the management to sign a motion of censure against Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The alleged coercion occurred last Wednesday, after the regional president signed the decree for the holding of early elections on May 4. “Ciudadanos Madrid not only tried to stop the call for elections in a tortuous way by allying with the sanchismo, but the orange deputies were pressured to sign a motion of censure against President Isabel Díaz Ayuso who proposed Ignacio Aguado as his substitute”, The one who was deputy spokesperson for the Liberals in the Autonomous Chamber has assured on Twitter.

Marbán, for his part, has justified his departure because “I do not identify myself with what is happening within Ciudadanos, and what is not understood is not defended”. The former orange leader, who accompanied Francisco Igea in the primary process that pitted the vice president of Castilla y Léon against the current liberal leader, has been very critical of the party leadership because, she says, “they have not accepted even a small representation of a different thought within Ciudadanos ».

Arrimadas herself warned this Monday that there would be new leaks among their ranks. “There are people who are and were in Ciudadanos, but who are not from Ciudadanos,” he said at the end of the meeting this Monday of the party executive. In the orange dome they assure that Cantó “was offered to be part of the executive and he refused everything.” “He came,” they insist, “with the idea of ​​resigning.” According to the Valencian leader, his intention is to abandon politics and return to the world of acting. He assures that he already has on the table the offer of a production company. But in the liberal party they distrust his intentions and discount that it will be a matter of time his enlistment in the PP.

PP takeover bid



The announcement of the former Secretary of Organization, Fran Hervías, to leave the party to join the acronym of the PP has been a jug of cold water for the Citizens. If anyone knows the strengths and weaknesses of its leaders, from top to bottom, it is Hervías. He was in charge of directing the affiliation and the territorial organization with an iron fist and in the orange dome They fear that it will become the link of the popular to access positions critical or related to Albert Rivera who seek to jump to the party of Pablo Casado. “The PP is the common house of the center-right and its doors are open to all who care about Spain and freedom,” said the conservative leader himself this weekend on his Twitter account.

For a long time the PP wanted to absorb Ciudadanos but after the setback suffered as a result of Murcia they have seen the ideal moment for himlaunch a takeover bid that could contribute to the disappearance of liberals from the political board. In Genoa, they do not rule out that soon councilors, regional deputies and even national positions could walk the path traveled by Hervías, and in his day by Lorena Roldán. The secretary general of the popular, Teodoro García-Egea, today reopened the party’s doors to all the leaders and supporters of Citizens disappointed with Arrimadas. He has recognized, in Telecinco, that incorporating valuable people to the PP is one of his tasks because “the union of the constitutionalists is the only option” to win Pedro Sánchez.