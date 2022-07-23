“The most important position that Patxi López has held was thanks to the support of the PP and without us asking for anything in return.” The sentence leaves, with evident dryness, from the environment of Alberto Núñez Feijóo. And it describes by itself that the lack of a minimum harmony in the relations between the Government – uniquely, the socialist wing – and the popular ones, no matter how much the decibels have been attenuated after the replacement of Pablo Casado by the Galician leader, does not have signs of straightening out with the changes introduced by Pedro Sánchez in his party. Nor with the designation as the new spokesman for the PSOE in Congress of the exlehendakari, who piloted Euskadi under the terrorist threat -the ‘Government of the persecuted’- thanks to the endorsement of the conservatives.

An election that, pending the future of the next session, seems to anticipate a clash of stories in the showcase of the Lower House before the opening of an opportunity for the State pacts that one and the other claim without having crystallized into none consistent since the April meeting between Sánchez and Feijóo; and beyond that the PP has rescued the Government in specific votes to underline its parliamentary relevance. All this despite the fact that López retains part of his ascendancy among his rivals in the fight against ETA, although that exceptional government alliance – which brought the Presidency of Parliament to the PP – ended badly and the popular never shared the way in which the socialists managed the peace process.

In any case, Genoa now interprets that López has been abducted by “sanchism” which in turn, ironically, “the PSOE has intervened.” After a debate on the state of the nation from which the President of the Government came out better off than predicted by the socioeconomic difficulties, the pulses between the partners and the effervescence in the PP polls, this has seen in the accelerated remodeling of the direction socialist the opportunity to confront again the solvency that they attribute to their leader with Sánchez. A Sánchez whom Feijóo’s team paints as “the real problem of the PSOE”, which would make the changes innocuous while he continues to lead the Government and Ferraz. A relentless and disloyal Sánchez -they stress- with those who raised him to power. A Sánchez -they finish- who moonlights the ministers Montero and Alegría, promoting them in the party, a criticism that the opposition is going to exploit.

Socialists and popular face an autumn that is expected to be high-voltage due to the impact of escalating inflation with their positions more distant, if possible, after what was seen in the nation’s debate and the exhausting pulse they wage for a Judiciary that remains unrenewed . And despite the expectations of a broader field for possible pacts that López’s spokesperson in Congress has awakened, his authority does not predispose the PP to understand each other, although his misgivings are not the only ingredient that operates in the alembic. So does the priority function that Sánchez has entrusted to the exlehendakari, which is not so much about forging agreements – the negotiators, once Héctor Goméz has been relieved, will continue to be Minister Bolaños and deputies Rafael Simancas and Isaura Leal – as “putting a face to the story and to the discourse” of the Government’s policies that should be “at the center of the board and they are not.” If the frame is the story, a battle in Congress is anticipated. And with socialists and popular vying for the average citizenry whipped by the high cost of living.