Chile has behaved in recent electoral processes like a pendulum, going through just over two years of drafting and subsequently rejecting one of the most avant-garde constitutional proposals in the world in matters of feminism and environmentalism to hand over the baton of the second constituent process to the right.

Although experts say that the scenario is more open than it seems, the latest surveys published more than a week ago They anticipated that citizens will vote against the new Magna Carta proposal in Sunday's plebiscitewhich would imply a new electoral swing.

“The electorate has shown signs of moderation, of wanting a Constitution that guarantees greater social rights and greater inclusion, especially of women, but they are afraid of a radical change,” Claudia Heiss, from the University of Chile, explained to EFE.

Below are the most commented changes that will come with the new Chilean constitution:

The life of one who is about to be born



A change that generated objections from the ruling party was the rule that states that “the law protects the life of the unborn.”, where the words “of whom” were replaced by “of that” which includes the current Magna Carta. Something that has been considered a setback on abortion by Unidad para Chile, an accusation that the opposition dismisses. Specifically, the proposal will recognize “the right to life. The law protects the life of the unborn. “The death penalty is prohibited.”

Housing tax withdrawal

With votes from the opposition, The Council approved the rule promoted by the Republican Party that exempts the payment of contributions for the first homecriticized by the ruling party.

This is an innovation in the constitutional text that ensures that “the property intended for the main residence of the owner and his family will be exempt from all contributions and land taxes.

The law will determine the way to make this right effective.” The Council also approved the right to adequate housing, which is enshrined for the first time at the constitutional level: “The State will promote, through state and private institutions, actions aimed at the progressive satisfaction of this right, with preference for access to one's own home.”

Supporters of the Republican Party celebrate after the election of members of the Constitutional Council.

freedom of choice

Without a doubt it has been one of the topics that has generated the most debate throughout the process, The Council approved with opposition votes the establishment of freedom of choice in health, the preferential right of parents to choose their children's education and freedom of choice regarding pensions.

Norms that were rejected by the ruling party, which was against, for example, the constitutionalization of the ispares and the AFP.

As stated in the text, “It is the preferential duty of the State to guarantee for all people the execution of health actions, through state and private institutions, in the form and conditions determined by law, which may establish mandatory contributions. Each person will have the right to choose the health system to which he wishes to benefit, whether state or private.”

In the educational area, meanwhile, the idea was established that “families, through parents or, where appropriate, legal guardians, They have the preferential right and duty to educate their children or wards, to choose the type of education and their educational establishment., as well as to preferably determine their best interest. “It will be up to the State to grant special protection to the exercise of this right.”

In terms of pensions, it was also stipulated that “each person will have ownership of their pension contributions for old age and the savings generated by them.”, and will have the right to freely choose the institution, state or private, that manages and invests them. In no case may they be expropriated or appropriated by the State through any mechanism.”

One of the axes of Boric's speech was the new constituent process with which the country sought to replace its Magna Carta.

Limitations regarding the right to strike

The Constitutional Council made extremely important adjustments in union matters and labor rights.

The prohibition of strikes for state officials, municipal employees and those who work in corporations or public companies stands out.

The restriction applies to entities that come to a standstill.may harm health, public supply, economy or national security.

The legislation will detail the procedures to detect corporations or companies and their workers that may enter into this conversation.

Prisoners for crimes against humanity and arrests in unauthorized places

The Republican and Chile Vamos partiesapproved an amendment that allows those sentenced to a sentence that deprives them of their liberty to request total home confinement as long as it is due to a terminal illness and that they do not represent a danger to society.

Human rights organizations warn that it would benefit inmates from Punta Peuco, that is, 153 of the 265 people over 75 years of age convicted of human rights violations.

Finally, The constitutional proposal grants the President the freedom to arrest people in their homes while states of assembly or siege passthus restricting freedoms and suspending meetings.

Natives

Finally, The change that was most commented on was that the current Constitution does not develop the indigenous question, but the proposal that is under consideration for the plebiscite recognizes the indigenous people as an integral part of the Chilean country.

This is committed to respecting and letting everyone know their individual and collective rights and are supported by the Magna Carta.

This also highlights the importance of interculturality as a value in the ethnic and cultural diversity of Chile. and thus, be able to promote intercultural dialogue in conditions of equality and mutual respect.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

​*With information from EFE and EL MERCURIO (CHILE) / GDA