You might have already heard about Save The Med’s annual Changemakers Project which invites students aged 15-18 from the Balearic Islands to join the fight against plastic pollution. But did you know that a new version of the project for younger students, aged 8-14, is just around the corner? Learn more below, share the information with all your teacher friends and stay tuned for the official launch of CHANGEMAKERS ‘JUNIOR’!

Since the launch of Save The Med’s Dos Manos Schools Program more than 6000 students have learned about and contributed to the study of plastic pollution on their local beaches, a problem that is increasing at alarming rates worldwide, severely endangering marine and land ecosystems alike and impacting both animal and human health.

While in 2020 and 2021 the COVID-19 crisis has made it more difficult to conduct excursions to study plastic pollution on the beaches, there is no doubt that the problem is still out there and requires urgent action by us all!

This year, at the request of many schools and students who have expressed a wish to do more on this topic, Save The Med’s education team are excited to announce that a new version of the annual Changemakers Project for younger students will be piloted this spring!

In contrast to the original project, which is open to students aged 15-18, this new version will be open to all students in Majorca aged 8-14. By developing and implementing their projects students will help raise awareness and help ignite a wave of change in their schools and communities, for the reduction of plastic pollution and protection of the marine environment.

While the mission of the project will remain the same – To raise awareness and reduce the use of single use plastics – the two versions of the program will differ in some aspects. For example, the JUNIOR students will work together as a whole class to brainstorm ideas and develop projects that aim to reduce the use of single use plastic. All projects that fit the evaluation criteria will be eligible, whether they are ongoing or new projects.

Among other surprises, all participants will receive a Changemakers Junior diploma and be invited to visit Save The Med’s expedition vessel – the mighty Toftevaag – during exhibitions in ports and marinas around the island. During their visits they will see what it is like to live and work onboard the ship, learn about the marine fauna of the Mediterranean sea and about the scientific methods and tools used to study them *.

The most impactful projects will also be offered an opportunity to develop a short documentary about their project together with Save The Med’s media production team!

Meanwhile, with the feedback and suggestions from the schools participating in the pilot phase of the Changemakers Junior project, Save The Med will work to further develop and improve all aspects of the project for the following school years and to create fun opportunities for students from different schools to interact, share their ideas and much more *!

Contact [email protected] to receive more information and / or to sign your class up to the pilot project!

Remember that students aged 15 * -18 can still sign up to the standard version of the Changemakers Project for a chance to make a difference and join Save The Med’s expedition team at sea!

Visit www.changemkaersatsea.com ! Deadline for project presentation is May 3rd. (* Includes students that will turn 15 by December 31st 2021)

We would like to thank Fundación Jesús Serra for funding the Changemakers Project in 2020 and 2021, and to Ocean Family Foundation, European Outdoor Conservation Association, OceanCare, La Caixa Bank via Fundación La Caixa and our Corporate Partners who all contribute to the co-funding of our education and awareness programs.

* Dates and format for the visits to the boat and future events will depend on the current safety regulations.