Since domestic workers began contributing contributions in October 2022, the working conditions of this sector have suffered a substantial improvement that benefits the situation of these workers, who from that date can access unemployment or other unemployment benefits. . In addition, in 2023 a series of new features were introduced, such as that they had to be registered with Social Security.

Now, the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Elma Saiz, during her first contact with social agents, intends to allow domestic workers to integrate contribution gaps in view of their possible retirement, which will come into force at starting next January 1, 2024.

What are contribution gaps?



These are the periods in which the worker has periods with contribution gaps or with contributions lower than the minimum bases, but they influence the calculation of his future pension. With the aim that these deadlines do not affect the amount, Social Security allows their integration to mitigate their negative effects, allowing said periods to be complemented with the minimum contribution base.

The truth is that until now, this group was excluded from this improvement, since there was a Royal Decree that established that the contribution gaps of these workers, between 2012 and 2023, would be counted as zero contributions. But, now, with this change, which will come into force as of January 1, 2024, they will be fully equal with the rest, so that the retirement or permanent disability pensions generated in the Special System for Domestic Employees will now They will be able to apply to their previous contribution career.

In the case of the Special System for Domestic Employees, composed mainly of women, integration for the calculation of the pension currently only occurs due to contribution gaps that have occurred since January 1, 2018, excluding all previous ones. .