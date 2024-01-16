With the objective of improve the management of H-1B visas and make the process faster, The Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a series of news and the launch of a new system to carry out the process and enable the stay in the United States. In addition to the possibility of being able to submit and process the forms completely online, it was also announced the beginning of organizational accounts, which will allow multiple requests to be made.

The H-1B visa is aimed at “professionals with specialized jobs, cooperative research with the Department of Defense and workers in development projects and haute couture models,” as defined by Uscis itself on its official website. To process this type of documentation, you must submit form I-129, petition for nonimmigrant worker, which can be combined with form I-907, request for priority processing, to speed up the process. For those who want to enter the US through this route, there are important news.

Organizational accounts, the novelty for the United States H-1B visa

The most important news that Uscis announced on its official site was the creation of organizational accounts for this type of visas. These will allow legal representatives of a company or association to process multiple applications for those who are part of your organization. The intention is for the tool to come into force in February.

Along with this news, it was also announced that Form I-129 for H-1B visas will be available online and that, in this way, all steps of the process can be carried out virtually.

Organizational accounts will apply for US H-1B visa applications. See also As part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts, "Al Hilal" continues to provide relief to the Sudanese villages of "Gadarif" most affected by the floods

With the implementation of the new measures, The entity stated that, mainly, it hopes to speed up the process and make it easier for applicants. Along the same lines, the expectation is that some common errors that usually occur in these procedures and slow down the resolution will also be reduced, such as duplicate records.