The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced an important modification in the process for applicants for US citizenship, providing greater facilities and efficiency in obtaining benefits such as the Social Security number (SSN) and original or replacement cards. This measure, which came into effect on April 1, seeks to simplify procedures and reduce the administrative burden for new citizens.

One of the most notable changes is the option for applicants submitting Form N-400, Naturalization Application, to request a replacement SSN or card at the same time you submit your naturalization application. Previously, these procedures were carried out separately, which involved visiting a local Social Security Administration (SSA) office to complete the process.

“This update is a significant step forward in our strategy to improve the experience of citizenship applicants“Uscis stated in a statement. “By allowing new citizens to apply for their SSN or replacement card integrated with their naturalization application, we are making the process more efficient and convenient for everyone.”

The new edition of Form N-400, with an issue date of 04/01/24, will include the questions needed to request a replacement SSN or card. This means that applicants using the previous edition of the form (09/17/19) will not have this option available and will need to follow the traditional procedure.

What did Uscis highlight in addition to the simplification in the application for Social Security benefits?

The change is part of a broader strategy to promote naturalization in the US.

“There is no cost to set up an Uscis account online“, the agency said in a statement. “This tool provides a variety of functions that facilitate communication with Uscis and expedite the naturalization process for our applicants.”

This announcement by Uscis is part of its ongoing commitment to improve services and processes for immigrants seeking US citizenship. The agency had previously announced its intention to expand the Enumeration After Entry program to include citizenship applicants, as part of a broader strategy to promote naturalization and celebrate the achievements of the one-year anniversary of this interagency initiative.