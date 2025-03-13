Goal will begin Tests of the ‘Community Notes’ on Facebook, Instagram and Threads Next week in the United States, with the intention of extending them to everyone in the future.

The technology company announced in January the adoption of a content verification system based on the ‘community notes’, such as the one already used by social network X, to combat misinformation in its social networks. This means stop using external verifiers.

This change in the moderation system will be carried out in the United States and will bet on the user community to add information context to publications that are considered erroneous or false.

Goal will begin the evidence of this Program on March 18 in its three social networks (Facebook, Instagram and Threads), and ensures that “the necessary time to do it well” will be taken, as reported in its official blog. The selected collaborators of the nearly 200,000 who have registered in the program will participate in them.

At first, the notes that the collaborators write will not appear in the publications. Before publishing them, the company intends to test the writing and qualification system.

The objective is to extend the ‘community notes’ to the entire United States, once the system tests have been overcome. However, Meta has confirmed that he intends to implement them worldwide, although they will not do it immediately. “Until the community’s notes are launched in other countries, the third -party data verification program will remain in force,” he added.

How does it work?

Regarding its operation, a goal has already explained previously “People with different perspectives may decide whether publications are potentially deceptive And they need more context. “

To do this, the participants validated in the program, in case of seeing “a publication that can be inaccurate or confused”, can “write a note with general information, an advice or an idea that people can find useful.”

That note is valued and must have the agreement of “enough taxpayers” that it is useful for the publication to be used.