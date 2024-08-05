The fall of 2021 brought shock to the state of Texas. One day in September, more than 9,000 migrants crossed the border into the town of Del Rio and huddled in tents under a bridge. That same week, thousands more arrived from around the world, challenging the town’s ability to handle them.

The following spring, Texas took action. On April 13, a bus arrived at Union Station in Washington, carrying 24 migrants who had been offered a free ride from Del Rio, chartered by the state’s Emergency Management Division. In the following days, more buses arrived in the U.S. capital. Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, suggested that many of the migrants had been “duped” into riding the buses by Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas. The White House called it a “political ploy.”

In the two years since, the busing program has become a major part of the country’s transportation infrastructure for migrants. A New York Times analysis of state records, immigration data collected by Syracuse University in New York State and records from destination cities, as well as interviews with dozens of migrants, city officials and leaders of migration organizations, show that the Texas program continues to expand its reach — new destination cities include Boston, Detroit and Albuquerque, New Mexico — and help reshape migration across the United States.

One in five migrants who had immigration court hearings scheduled in New York, Chicago or Denver, Colorado, over the past two years — a clue to where they planned to live — arrived in those cities on a state-funded bus from Texas.

While Abbott did not create the migration crisis that peaked late last year, he took what might otherwise have been a slow spread of migrants from the border to cities across the U.S. and targeted it at just a few places.

“I brought the border to them,” Abbott told a cheering crowd at the Republican National Convention, where curbing immigration, a centerpiece of former President Donald J. Trump’s campaign, has been a theme. “Those buses will keep rolling until we finally secure our border.”

In doing so, he appears to have succeeded in changing the conversation around immigration, forcing Democrats to demand better border security and President Joseph R. Biden Jr. to rescind his promises of a more welcoming immigration policy.

New York City has spent more than $5.1 billion to date to handle the recent surge in migrants arriving — though not all of them arrived on buses from Texas — and that figure is expected to rise to $10 billion by June 2025.

By comparison, the program has cost Texas more than $230 million. In total, as of mid-June, the state had transported nearly 120,000 migrants on more than 2,600 buses to six cities, state records show. It also sent migrants by plane on at least nine occasions. Most were from a single country: Venezuela.

The numbers of those transported to New York are staggering. From the start of the Texas program through March, about 26,000 Venezuelan migrants had their initial hearings scheduled before an immigration court in the New York City area. During that same period, about 24,000 Venezuelans traveled to New York on a Texas bus.

“Two years ago, the top destinations were Houston and Dallas,” said Valeria Wheeler, executive director of a respite center in Eagle Pass.

Secondary migration patterns have developed as cities with large numbers of migrant arrivals have become overwhelmed. Some migrants bused to those cities later moved on elsewhere. New York has paid more than 35,000 migrants to leave, with Illinois, Florida and, yes, Texas among the top destinations. Denver has bought tickets for 22,000 migrants to go to places like California, Utah and Florida. About 1,400 of them have also returned to Texas.

Reydel Grau, from Cuba, was among the first migrants transported by Abbott’s program. After an ordeal that took him across much of Latin America and left him nearly penniless, he couldn’t believe his luck when he was told Texas was offering him a free bus ride north in April 2022. The bus was headed to Washington. He had hoped to go to New York to join his sister. But a volunteer at a nearby respite center told him the bus would take him most of the way.

After arriving in Washington, he was able to take another free bus, provided by a local nonprofit, to New York. He now works in a warehouse packing meat. He was able to obtain a work permit and earns about $600 a week, many times more than he could earn in a month in Cuba.

“My American dream came true,” he said. “I’m here.”

Officials in destination cities said organizers in Texas often refused to work with them or even say when buses would arrive.

Tiffany Burrow, who runs operations for a nonprofit group in Del Rio, said state officials deliberately made it difficult for her group to coordinate with destination cities. In September, her group decided to stop working with the bus program. “They’re not doing this for humanitarian reasons,” she said.

Abbott, who declined to be interviewed, defended the program, saying it was undertaken to relieve pressure on border communities.

“What is happening in New York is calm and organized compared to the real chaos we see at the border,” he said at a talk in New York in 2023. “The main importer of migrants is not Texas. It is Joe Biden.”

At first, Denver offered several weeks of free shelter to migrants. But after the number of people in shelters rose to 10 times the average level before the surge, reaching nearly 5,000 in January, officials said, the city began offering only 72 hours of housing and began advising arriving migrants to continue elsewhere.

Angreylis Bolívar, a 27-year-old asylum seeker from Maracaibo, Venezuela, who arrived in Denver on a bus from Texas last fall, opted to stay. Her husband found work in construction, but has struggled to pay the $1,300 rent. “There’s a lot of competition,” she said, with so many migrants.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said officials had been forced to think about immigration in new ways. Denver now has a program of classes, training and assistance aimed at helping asylum seekers prepare for the time when they are granted work permits.

He said he hoped Denver’s approach would serve as a model for other cities on how to be more welcoming. But he acknowledged that a new surge in arrivals would likely overwhelm the new system. Johnston said he has tried to talk to Abbott about buses. But the governor isn’t taking his calls.