The final of the Copa Libertadores is the most anticipated match for all South American football teams and in this 2023 edition those who will play the summit match will be Fluminense and Boca, which will be played at the Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Both teams came into this match having beaten several top teams in previous stages. On the Brazilian team’s side, it will seek to win its first title in this category while the Argentine team is in search of the long-awaited seventh title that would position it as the most successful with Independiente.
Xeneize is about to travel to the Brazilian city and, in one of the last training sessions, coach Jorge Almirón made a very particular modification to the starting eleven with which he trained at the Boca Predio facilities. This starting team was made up of the following players and under the 4-3-3 scheme: Romero; Advíncula, Figal, Valentini, Fabra; Medina, Pol Fernández, Equi Fernández; Merentiel, Cavani and Langoni.
This team has a change according to those who have been training in recent days and it is the entry of Luca Langoni for Valentín Barco. This is mainly due to the fact that the winger/midfielder suffered a couple of blows in the last League Cup match against Estudiantes and the coaching staff decided to preserve him so that he can arrive in the best way for Saturday’s match.
Why did Langoni come in?
The 21-year-old is gaining his first minutes after suffering an injury that sidelined him for several games on the professional team. This change suggests that the winger is one of the candidates to add minutes from the substitute bench and that this modification was made to give playing action to a player who needs it to arrive physically fit for Saturday.
How is Darío Benedetto?
The forward left the game against Racing with discomfort and his presence in the game was questioned but in recent days he has been recovering. In today’s practice he began the work with the rest of the team and then continued with work in kinesiology. He is expected to be part of the substitute bench.
