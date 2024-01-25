The situation in Rayados de Monterrey is complicated. The elimination in last year's Liguilla left the fans with a bad taste in their mouths and for this Clausura 2024, the pressure on the coach, Fernando Ortiz, is even greater.
The Monterrey club is looking for immediate results, but the draw against Querétaro in the match they previewed on Matchday 4 does not add up to what they are looking for. For this reason, the Pandilla fans boo their club, something that the technical director seeks to change.
“With respect to the fans, I always said it and I will maintain it. We have to change those boos on the playing field to applause. How do we achieve that? “That we can understand the situation and take advantage of the age of the situation.”
This is the second consecutive game in which the Rayados fans claim their team in this way.
Adding to this, the former América boss also showed his dissatisfaction with the team's performance. A club that, due to its roster and recent history, is required to play well and win at least the Liga MX trophy.
“Obviously I am not satisfied with the result we let slip away at home. Of course, the truth and reality. We knew with the rival that we were going to face the situation that was going to happen and it did. By not being effective and not leaving alternatives and chances for rivals, you can encounter a situation and it happened. “We will have to correct those small details where they had the possibility and we will have to be a little more effective so that the market is already finalized.”
Monterrey has the opportunity to improve the situation at home against Atlético San Luis. They face this Saturday, January 27 at the BBVA against the club that left them out of the last tournament.
#change #Fernando #Ortiz #Monterrey #fans
