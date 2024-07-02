The fact of looking for a job is usually a very frustrating goal for many citizens, not only because of the anxiety of finding a good option as soon as possible, but also because of everything that it entails behind it, such as create appropriate cover letters for recruiters. But In the United States they found the solution for the latter.

Said code, when scanned, directs the person directly to the LinkedIn profile from which it cameand thus a more practical way of presenting oneself professionally to companies, recruiters or simply to new contacts with whom one is interested in beginning to interact through the social network specialized in job searching was found.

In addition to being a more practical option, It is also an economical solution, since business cards are usually very expensive. and many times people have to make and carry many of them with them to attend meetings or job interviews. It seems that this tool, which has been on the platform for some time, is here to stay as a great utility.

The ease of using LinkedIn’s QR code in the United States

Perelli told how he learned about the existence of LinkedIn QR codes to share his profile and never spend money on business cards again. In an article published in Business Insidersaid he first saw it in June, at a conference for content creators, where Many people showed her this tool and she was fascinated by its practicality..

“I used the QR code that LinkedIn provides to connect with people. I saved the code to my photos and, Every time someone asked me for my email or if I had a business card, I would pull it out“He explained, revealing that this was the way he was able to make many contacts within the platform.