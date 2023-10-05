The United States Embassy in Mexico issued a notice for all people who made nonimmigrant visa application fee payments before October 1, 2022, which were valid for one year. Those who have not met the deadlines will have to undergo several procedures.

The above means that those who made this payment before the mentioned date of 2022, They should have requested an interview date before October 1, 2023 to ensure that your payment does not expire. If applicants met the requirements for an interview waiver, they also had the option to apply by October 1, 2023.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico emphasized the importance of having scheduled your interview appointment or submitting an interview waiver request by the deadline. It’s just that those who didn’t do it will have had their payment expired, which could delay their visa application process. Consequently, they will have to cover the cost again, but now with the new rate and not the US$160 that it cost before, in the tourism category.

Last May the State Department raised rates. Now the tourist visa costs US$185 per personand for minors whose parents are applying for a visa at the same time or who already have one, the cost is US$16.

Petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q and R) are priced at US$205, trade treaty visas (E-1), trade treaty investors (E-2 ), and treaty applicants in a special occupation (E-3) are priced at US$315.

For more information and detailed guidance on the nonimmigrant visa application process, it is recommended to visit the official website of the United States Embassy in Mexico or contact the embassy for additional assistance.

Step-by-step guide to processing a US tourist visa in Mexico

If you are planning a trip to the United States, obtaining a tourist visa is an essential step in your planning process. Here we present A step-by-step guide on how to process a non-immigrant visa at the Embassy in Mexico: