The United States Embassy in Mexico issued a notice for all people who made nonimmigrant visa application fee payments before October 1, 2022, which were valid for one year. Those who have not met the deadlines will have to undergo several procedures.
The above means that those who made this payment before the mentioned date of 2022, They should have requested an interview date before October 1, 2023 to ensure that your payment does not expire. If applicants met the requirements for an interview waiver, they also had the option to apply by October 1, 2023.
The U.S. Embassy in Mexico emphasized the importance of having scheduled your interview appointment or submitting an interview waiver request by the deadline. It’s just that those who didn’t do it will have had their payment expired, which could delay their visa application process. Consequently, they will have to cover the cost again, but now with the new rate and not the US$160 that it cost before, in the tourism category.
Last May the State Department raised rates. Now the tourist visa costs US$185 per personand for minors whose parents are applying for a visa at the same time or who already have one, the cost is US$16.
Petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q and R) are priced at US$205, trade treaty visas (E-1), trade treaty investors (E-2 ), and treaty applicants in a special occupation (E-3) are priced at US$315.
For more information and detailed guidance on the nonimmigrant visa application process, it is recommended to visit the official website of the United States Embassy in Mexico or contact the embassy for additional assistance.
We recommend you read: This is the time you can stay in the US depending on the type of visa
Step-by-step guide to processing a US tourist visa in Mexico
If you are planning a trip to the United States, obtaining a tourist visa is an essential step in your planning process. Here we present A step-by-step guide on how to process a non-immigrant visa at the Embassy in Mexico:
-
File Form DS-160
This form can be found on the US Department of State (DOS) website. Be sure to complete the document carefully and truthfully, as the information provided will be crucial in the evaluation of the application.
-
Pay the visa application fee
Interested users can pay this amount online using a valid credit or debit card. It is important to cover the cost in time to advance the process.
-
Schedule an interview appointment
Once the DS-160 form is completed and the application fee has been paid, an interview can be scheduled. Appointments can be scheduled online through the DOS website.
-
Prepare supporting documents
Before attending the interview, you should ensure you have the following supporting documents:
– Valid passport.
– Form DS-160.
– Receipt of payment for the visa application.
– Proof of ties to Mexico, such as proof of address, proof of employment, or educational certificate.
– Proof of financial funds, such as an income statement or bank statement.
– Letter of invitation from a family member or friend in the United States (optional).
-
Attend the interview
The interview is a fundamental step in the visa application process. You must appear at the designated Applicant Service Center (CAS) in Mexico on the day of your appointment. The interview usually lasts approximately 15 minutes, during which the consular officer’s questions must be answered honestly and directly.
-
Receive the decision
The decision on the visa application will be made during the interview. If approved, visa processing will take between three and four weeks. Although, waiting times may vary depending on the time of year and where the application is submitted.
#change #applies #United #States #visa #Mexicans #October