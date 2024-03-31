Change of chip and time in Murcia. Holy Week gives way to another of the most special of the entire year for the municipality, the Spring Festival, which starts this Sunday with the opening of the barracks. Like the brothers, who have lived a few days with processions suspended due to the rain, the orchardists start their big days looking to the sky due to the forecast of instability, but the uncertainty will not last long.

This Sunday there is a forecast of rainfall, which threatens to spoil the opening of the barracks, at least during meal times, according to the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency. However, the people of Murcia who decide to celebrate the Spring Festival and the Ventorrillos for dinner will be spared from the showers, which will leave during the afternoon and will not return all week. This is what Aemet foresees.

Starting Monday, the skies will clear and leave more spring-like impressions. Temperatures will rise and will be close to 25 degrees during the day, that is, levels typical of the month of April, which begins precisely on Monday. In fact, that is the weather expected on Tuesday the 2nd, day of the Bando de la Huerta de Murcia: maximum of 24 degrees and minimum of 9, although the sky will be covered by clouds for much of the day. However, the ultraviolet index will reach level 6, so it is advisable to use sun protection to celebrate the day in the town's squares or gardens.

During the week, thermal values ​​will continue to rise until they exceed 30 degrees on days like the Burial of the Sardine. On the weekend, temperatures of up to 33 degrees are expected, highs typical of months like July and August. Furthermore, at night it will not drop below 10 degrees. In summary, the Spring Festival will bring practically summer weather to Murcia and all the scheduled events will be able to be held without problems, unless there is a drastic change in the weather forecast.