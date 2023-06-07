After several weeks with the umbrella in hand to combat the atypical temperatures of these dates in the Region of Murcia, it seems that soon it will be able to hang definitively. According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), the good weather will return for the weekend in the Community.

This Wednesday, however, the sky will turn gray again throughout the day, with rainfall until 6:00 p.m. in the capital of the Region. The prediction in the Altiplano is very similar, where the raincoat can be hung from mid-afternoon, since the probability of rain drops significantly and stands at 35% for the last hours of the afternoon. In the area of ​​Lorca, Águilas and Caravaca, the showers will also give a breather at the end of the day.

Some rains that will last a little longer in Cartagena and Campo de Mazarrón, which have a 55% probability of precipitation until midnight. The Aemet expects a very similar situation in towns on the Mar Menor, such as Los Alcázares or San Pedro del Pinatar, where the sky will be covered until mid-afternoon.

For Thursday, hints of precipitation are still expected in much of the regional territory. The umbrella will be the ally of passers-by during the morning and afternoon of Thursday in Caravaca de la Cruz and Lorca. Those who walk through Murcia, Cartagena, San Javier and Jumilla could have a little more luck, since the Aemet lowers the probability to around 50% in these territories.

From umbrella to sunscreen



Friday will be the most longed for day since bad weather began to hit the Region. And it is that the sun will shine again, although with some cloudy intervals in a large part of locations. In Murcia and Vega del Segura, a maximum of 30 degrees is expected, which will add 4 more degrees during the weekend.

The port city will also be able to quietly set up its terraces to enjoy the 27 degrees that the thermometers will mark. Lorca, Caravaca and Jumilla follow the same line and will benefit from a few doses of sun with mercury that will exceed 30 degrees. The beaches of the Mar Menor will receive their bathers again this weekend, where sunscreen will be necessary to reduce the impact of 31 degrees on the sand and promenades.