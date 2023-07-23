Sunday, July 23, 2023, 11:11



The presence of storms in the Region of Murcia is expected for this Sunday. The Aemet places the yellow notice between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on this election day due to this meteorological phenomenon in the Altiplano and in the Northwest. Despite the high temperatures in these regions, where the thermometers will mark around 35 degrees, the Aemet opens the door to the possibility of strong gusts of wind, which are mostly expected to be dry, that is, without rain.

The yellow warning will be extended to Monday but this time due to the 39 degree maximum that is expected in the Altiplano, Northwest, Vega del Segura, Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas areas. Advent begins at 3:00 p.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m.