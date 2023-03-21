One of Cruz Azul’s weakest points since last tournament has been defense. The lower part of the field has been seen vulnerable and the errors have ended up costing dearly. However, one of the footballers who has worked at forced marches to reverse this situation is Ramiro Funes Mori.
Until a few games ago, the Argentine defender had been one of the most pointed out by the fans due to his constant failures in defense. There was even talk that he could be one of the team’s worst signings due to his lack of dedication on the field.
However, since the arrival of the coach Ricardo Ferretti to the bench of the Machine the change in the ‘Twin’ has been radical. Gradually he established himself and with the passing of the games he has become one of the most solid in the cement defense.
According to information from Dataref Mexicothe Argentine was one of the best players in the last game, due to his recoveries and accurate passes against Atlético San Luis.
Said source indicates that the player of 32 years of age, recovered 9 balls and made 74 successful passes in the match on the Azteca field.
Until now, Ramiro Funes Mori He has played a total of 11 games, which are equivalent to 964 minutes played. Without a doubt, the Brazilian coach has known how to get the best out of the defender.
