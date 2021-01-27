Paris Saint Germain reached the final of the last Champions League, which they lost on August 23 to Bayern Munich, but the cycle of their then coach, Thomas Tuchel was doomed. 2021 began with Mauricio Pochettino in charge and with a method that revealed old “quirks” of the PSG stars that the German DT allowed.

This was revealed by the sports newspaper L’Equipe, in a note in which it showed the “behind the scenes” of the almost four weeks of the Argentine coach leading the most powerful team in France. “The new staff – they affirm – imposes its claw by focusing on dialogue and work.”

What is most surprising about the article is that it points out certain bad habits that Neymar and Kylian Mbappé no longer enjoy, such as evening practices. According to a source at the club, “Neymar and Mbappé had a tendency to do what they wanted with Tuchel“and the training sessions in the afternoon were a request to sleep in the morning that the German – lacking in authority at the end of his stage – had accepted.

Pochettino was sought by the leadership so that order could return to the campus. Then, the Argentine “changed the way of working and Tuchel’s method”, so much so that they came to assure that “A warm-up with Pochettino is equivalent to a complete practice with Tuchel”.

With his strict discipline, he ordered that the players – among which are the Argentines Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María and Mauro Icardi- arrive at the venue at 9.30, despite the fact that practices begin at 11, with the possibility of having breakfast if they want at the club’s facilities. The sessions are also longer and the exercises more demanding.

In return, the relationship with the footballers is closer. They say that Pochettino is very aware of the personal situation and the mood of his players, which helps to create a good atmosphere in the team. Although that could change in a few weeks, with the momentous clash of the Champions League with Barcelona, ​​whose series will begin on February 16 at the Camp Nou and will be defined on March 10 in Paris.

“As in politics -Compare L’Equipe-, the new coach (48 years old) benefits from the state of grace of his first hundred days. These could be prolonged in favor of forceful sporting results, especially in the Champions League, if the stumbling block of FC Barcelona In the round of 16 it goes smoothly. Meanwhile, the first steps of Pochettino and his staff are taking place in a positive environment. The players adhere to his methods as much as to his human approach. “

