More than one club within Europe will be looking for their sporting revenge this season after a past year where things did not go as expected. In England the great one is Chelsea, it is a well-known story, those from London want to rise from the ashes at the hands of Pochettino after hitting rock bottom as they had not done in years. In Italy it will be Juventus, a club that, due to poor financial management by its managers, has been hit in sporting terms by both Serie A and UEFA.
For these reasons, both institutions are working to form the best squads possible to fight back for everything and now, both those from London and those from Turin would be cooking a joint movement, the exchange of their two forward centers, both eager to leave from their current institutions and achieve new challenges in their careers.
Juventus has had an agreement with Lukaku for days, but they do not end up offering what Chelsea asks for the striker, so the London team gives them a second route, Pochettino wants a new scorer in their ranks and they have their sights set in Vlahovic, who wants to leave the Vecchia Signora as it is, thus, the two-time Champions League champions offer Romelu more money in exchange for Dusan, an offer that does not seem unreasonable for the interests of both teams and that are already Analyzing within the box of Italy.
#change #footballers #Chelsea #Juventus #negotiating
Leave a Reply