At the last meeting held by the board of directors of Square Enix It was decided that starting next June, adjustments will be made to the company’s organizational structure to give it a new focus, both in the technological and commercial fields.

For this reason, the current President and CEO, Yosuke Matsudawill leave his post to Takashi Kiryuwho until now has been the strategy director of the aforementioned Japanese organization and will face a horizon of challenges in the medium and long term to adapt to current trends.

Mr. Matsuda arrived at the production house of final fantasy since 2013 relieving Yoichi Wada and during his tenure, various deliveries of final fantasy, Kingdom Hearts and great new games like Oninaki, octopath Traveler and NieR: Automatato name a few.

However, there were also setbacks such as the hasty premiere of Marvel’s Avengersthe sale to the Embracer Group of various studios, including Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix Montrealcoupled with the poor reception of Forspoken.

Faced with that situation, takashi Kiryu must make a balance on the aspects that have failed and how it will be possible to reinvent itself in an environment where development costs have increased considerably and the public has evolved, losing interest in RPGs Japanese cut, exclusively.

It is worth noting that Kiryu has extensive experience in corporate strategy within Square Enixwhile in previous decades he held various positions in Dentsu Groupa conglomerate that promotes entrepreneurs through the application of disruptive technologies and continuous innovation.

The transition in the multi-mentioned firm is envisioned without complications and in a smooth way, since in front is the landing of large-scale productions such as final fantasy 16and Final Fantasy VII Rebirthin addition to the eventual remake of Final Fantasy Tactics which has been rumored on multiple occasions.

At the fore is the debate on how prolific other projects like the NFTs and technology blockchain in which Square Enix has diversified, precisely with the money it received from Embracer Group having parted with iconic licenses such as tomb Raider.