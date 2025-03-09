Breakfast is one of the fundamental meals of the day, because it will give us energy to start the day. But in addition to the energy contribution, it is important that we also opt for healthy foods.

A study carried out by researchers at the Brigham and Women’s hospital in Boston, United States, has revealed that a simple change of ingredients can reduce even in 17% The risk of premature death.

The change is simple: go from animal fatslike butter, to vegetable fatslike olive oil. Those who consume more oil are less likely to die young.

The health records collected by the authors of the study for 30 years corresponding to 200,000 people They suggest that the risk is 17% lower among those who use oil compared to those who use animal fats.

The main author of the study, Dr. Yu Zhang, said: “The surprising thing is The magnitude of the association we find. We observe a risk of death by 17% when we model the exchange of butter by vegetable oils in the daily diet. That has a fairly large effect on health. “

Both oil and butter are fat types, but the way the body digests them is different. Animal fats They are saturated, Which means that they digest more slowly and are more likely to increase bad cholesterol or stored as fatty cells.

The oils are unsaturated and They absorb more quickly by the body and are more likely to increase good cholesterol.

The study co -author, Dr. Daniel Wang, said: “People should consider that a simple change in the diet (replace butter with olive oil) can generate Important benefits for long -term health. “

“Even reducing butter and incorporating more vegetable oils into the daily diet can have Important long -term health benefits “Says Wang, which concludes that “a considerable number of cancer deaths or other chronic diseases could be prevented.”