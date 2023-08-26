Saturday, August 26, 2023, 11:17



Part of the Region of Murcia will see the rain again this Saturday. According to Aemet, the Altiplano region has been on a yellow warning since 1:00 p.m. due to storms, which could be accompanied by strong gusts of wind. In addition, in the Northwest, low rainfall is also expected for this afternoon.

The water will advance through almost the entire Community and around 02:00 on Sunday the water will occupy the areas of the Altiplano, Northwest, Vega Media, Campo de Cartagena and Mar Menor. The predictions call for little rain that will last until 7:00 am in these areas of the Region.

The temperatures during this Saturday will be around 40 degrees. For this reason, Altiplano, Noroeste, Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas have posted the yellow warning sign and Vega del Segura is on orange alert.