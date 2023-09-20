After a summer with hardly any rain, the month of September has left the end of the summer season wet, with numerous days punctuated by yellow and even orange alerts for storms in the Region of Murcia. However, autumn will bring a change in weather: the showers will say goodbye at least for the next week and clear skies will predominate in all the municipalities of the Community.

The month of September has been, as in recent years, the rainiest in recent years, with the arrival of DANAs that have caused flooding in some localities, especially in Vega del Segura. The low probability of rain for the Altiplano and the Northwest this Thursday, which does not exceed 30%, will be the only reminder of the instability of recent days, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Starting this weekend, the skies will remain clear throughout the Region of Murcia. In addition, temperatures will also decrease little by little to approach values ​​more typical of autumn. In fact, according to Aemet, maximum temperatures of 30 degrees will not be exceeded in any municipality during the next week.

The minimum temperatures, which throughout the summer have remained stagnant above the 20 degrees that mark the tropical night, will also drop. Only on the coast, for example in Cartagena, will they continue to be close to that threshold. Starting on Saturday, in points such as Murcia, Molina de Segura, Lorca and Alcantarilla they will drop to 15ºC.

Beyond these cool temperatures, which will be the general trend in most of the Region, the cold will begin to reach the two regions of the Region of Murcia that usually register the lowest thermal values. Jumilla and Caravaca de la Cruz may drop below 10 degrees at night next weekend.