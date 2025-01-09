The bank transfers they change in Spain. This is due to the launch of a new european regulation to which the entities have had time to adapt until January 9.

The rule was introduced last February by the European Parliament with the aim of “ensuring that bank transfers reach the accounts of individuals and companies in the EU immediately.”

The regulation establishes, de facto, that in 10 seconds a transfer must reach its recipient with “independence of day or time”. Likewise, according to the note distributed then by the European Parliament, entities must also reinforce the security of their systems to prevent the transferred money from ending up “by error or fraud” in the wrong account.

Currently, customers have several options when making a bank transfer. The first are ordinary transfers, where the money reaches the destination account in around 24 hours. The second are immediate transfers that arrive in seconds and can be made 24 hours a day, every day of the year.









The price of immediate transfers in 2025

What the new European standard does is, in short, equalize one another in cost. Now, beyond the benefits that this measure may bring to customers, especially in saving waiting time, the big question has been what will happen to transfer prices.

What this regulation says is that Immediate transfers must have the same cost as ordinary transfers. Currently, these transfers have a cost, although it is usually fixed. Through the Internet, ordinary transfers were free in most banks.

With this change, two scenarios arise: that those who did not do so begin to apply commissions for ordinary transfers and that they stop charging for immediate online transfers. The OCU warned of a third way, which was the segmentation of clients, offering free transfers only to some depending on the conditions of their account.

Now, as ABC reported, banks have already adapted their systems, and most of the large Spanish banks In most cases, immediate transfers will be free, as ordinary transfers already were.so both will have the same cost as indicated by the rule or, in other words, they will be free.

However, those ordered online will be free, while those ordered by phone or in person at the office will continue to have a cost.