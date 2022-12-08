Club América is in the middle of the preseason for the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX, last Tuesday the Águilas held a double session before traveling to Cancun to face what will be their first friendly match, next Sunday, December 11.
However, in the last few hours speculation has arisen about the future of the Spanish midfielder. Alvaro Fidalgowho was related to the teams of the Sultana del Norte, Tigres UANL and Club de Fútbol Monterrey.
Since his arrival at Guard1anes 2021, Alvaro Fidalgogained an important place in the Águilas del América scheme, both with santiago solari who was the one who expressly requested them even with Fernando Ortiz and since then he has become one of the most beloved players by the azulcrema fans as well as one of the best midfield elements in Mexican soccer.
For this reason, the Iberian has aroused the interest of several teams, however, the 25-year-old Spaniard has a valid contract until the summer of 2025 with those of Coapa, so the board is not interested in a negotiation or with the cats Not with the gang. In addition, different media have indicated that the only way for the midfielder to leave El Nido would be to return to European football.
In different interviews or questions from the fans, Alvaro Fidalgo He has emphasized the commitment he has when wearing the colors of the Eagles, despite the pressure and demands placed on them at the club, which at the time compared it to what exists at Real Madrid, since both squads have the obligation to obtain the championship in their respective leagues, so it is a pending objective that the player has to be able to obtain trophies in Mexico.
