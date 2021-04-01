Bookmakers have begun accepting bets on the results of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This is reported by “Championship.com”.

Experts assessed the chances of the Russian national team to win the tournament. They are less than one percent, and the coefficient for the victory of Stanislav Cherchesov’s team is 150.00. The same chances, according to the bookmakers, are for the national teams of the United States and Qatar, the hosts of the World Cup.

The Brazilian national team is considered the main favorite. The coefficient for the team’s victory in the tournament is 7.00. The experts also highly appreciated the capabilities of the teams from France, Germany, England and Spain.

The Russian national team held three meetings of the 2022 World Cup qualifying tournament. Stanislav Cherchesov’s charges won two victories and suffered one defeat.