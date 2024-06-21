Representative of Zaporizhzhya NPP: there is a chance to restore the Raduga substation in Energodar

Director of Communications of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) Evgenia Yashina assessed the chances of restoring the Raduga substation damaged by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Energodar. She said RIA Newsthat experts have already gone to the site of the attack.

“There are chances to restore the damaged transformer at the substation, but it will take time,” said a representative of Zaporozhye NPP.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military attacked the Raduga substation in Energodar. As a result of the APU strike, the transformer was damaged. It is reported that no one was injured as a result of the incident.