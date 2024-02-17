Unexpectedly, versions emerged about the possible departure of the Uruguayan attacker from Club América, Jonathan Rodriguez to Major League Soccer, and according to what has been learned, the player would be planning to leave the club due to the lack of minutes as a starter and his desire to be able to play more to be able to attend the 2024 Copa América with his country.
However, according to the portal Eagle Passionit is unlikely that his departure will take place despite the pressure from the player and his representative, since the azulcrema board, headed by Héctor González Iñárritu and Santiago Bañosthey do not plan to make any more movements, at least this semester.
In addition, it leaves them with very little time to go for an ideal replacement given that the winter market has closed and only until March 8 will they be able to make free agent signings, so that could affect the club's objectives to seek the two-time championship and advance in the remaining tournaments.
Although it is true that the Uruguayan goalscorer has not been a regular starter for the team due to the strong competition, the player is a guarantee and always responds when he is needed most. For example, there is the grand final where he was present and is that his performance in Mexican soccer has always met expectations.
Since his arrival in Coapa, the player has played 62 games, 21 goals and six assists. In addition, he has been Liga MX champion three times with three different clubs.
