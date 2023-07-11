Lawyer Voloshin: blogger Artemy Lebedev will be able to return apartments in Kyiv through the court

Russian blogger and designer Artemy Lebedev will be able to return the confiscated apartments in Kyiv through the court. His chances of gaining ownership of objects in a conversation with News.ru appreciated the lawyer Pavel Voloshin.

“I admit that the arrest of the property of Artemy Lebedev was imposed by the jurisdictional society of Ukraine. In this case, the decision is challenged in court. If the decision was imposed by the court, then it should be challenged in a higher court,” the lawyer said.

The human rights activist also specified that Lebedev has a chance to challenge the decision in the European Court of Human Rights. However, this process will take a long time. According to Voloshin, the ECHR will be able to approach the issue in a more balanced way.

Earlier it became known that the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine confiscated the apartments of Lebedev, who is under the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council of the country. So, two apartments in the center of Kyiv, with an area of ​​138 square meters and 193 square meters, respectively, passed into the state’s income.