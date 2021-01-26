The frustrations of Boca and River due to the eliminations in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, they were already behind. Now a new illusion appears for the championship that will begin with Phase 1 in the week of February 17. Racing, San Lorenzo, Vélez, Argentinos and Defense and Justice they also dream of doing a good job in the top continental tournament. And the end of the road, it seems, will present a familiar scenario: La Bombonera would be the venue for the grand final of the Libertadores 2021 scheduled for November 20. It would be revealed in the drawing on February 5.

The information came about because Conmebol authorities were touring the Candy box in the last days. The organization of the final of the South American Cup last in the Mario Alberto Kempes was very good, so Argentina was well positioned to win the next final. In addition, this year the Copa América will be held on national soil, an organization shared with Colombia, where the final will be played.

The other venues that play the final with Boca are Monumental de River, Libertadores de América de Independiente, President Perón de Racing, Mario Alberto Kempes de Córdoba, Arena da Baixada de Curitiba, Beira-Rio de Porto Alegre , the Corinthians Arena in San Pablo, the Morumbí in San Pablo, the Nacional in Santiago de Chile and the Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo in Guayaquil.

They will begin to speak, of course, of a new Boca-River in the Candy box. Or a final between an Argentine and a Brazilian. It will be days of speculation until the official confirmation arrives.

For a couple of years, he remembered, the Libertadores is defined with a unique final, as it happens with the Champions League in Europe. In 2019 the chosen venue was Santiago de Chile, but due to the social outbreak the duel between River and Flamengo was transferred to the Monumental de Lima, in Peru. This Saturday Santos and Palmeiras will play in the mythical Maracana.

Regarding the definition of the South American Cup, the candidate stadiums are the Quito League in Ecuador and the Beira-Rio International in Porto Alegre.