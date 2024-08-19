Home policy

From: George Anastasiadis

Press Split

Pistorius (l.) is targeting his complaint to Lindner at his party colleague Scholz (r.), commented “Münchner Merkur” editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Emmanuele Contini/Imago/Klaus Haag/Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Even the Federal President is now getting involved in the chaos of the traffic light coalition over aid for Kiev. And the Greens are already burying the government. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – Was it all just a huge misunderstanding? Alarmed by the devastating media response (and presumably also by concerned reactions from the capitals of the Ukraine alliance), the traffic light government is now frantically rowing back. No, of course there will be no savings on support for Ukraine, the Chancellor assures.

But how this fits in with the new budget, in which aid for Kyiv is frozen in black and white at four billion euros in 2025 (compared to 7.5 billion in 2024), remains a mystery for the coalition for the time being. The coalition has always lacked money, but not ideas for new financial tricks. The traffic light coalition can therefore be trusted to conjure up a few more billion from somewhere.

Ukraine aid: The traffic light coalition sacrifices its foreign policy reliability in the dispute

But it is certainly not unfair to the “peace chancellor” in particular to assume that he was tempted to wink at the Mützenich wing before the SPD’s fateful elections in the peace-loving East. Many comrades are only enduring his Ukraine policy and the stationing of new US missiles with gritted teeth.

The government may now throw smokescreens – the traffic light budget sends such a clear signal that even the long-time Russia-friendly Federal President Steinmeier can no longer ignore it: The traffic light coalition is sacrificing its foreign policy reliability for the sake of coalition peace. Defense Minister Pistorius complains about this to the FDP finance minister, but in reality is targeting his chancellor and SPD party colleague Olaf Scholz.

Hot seat in the Ministry of Defence: From Scharping to Lambrecht – Now Pistorius is trying View photo gallery

Putin is pleased: at least on the German front, things are going as he would like. The long shadow of the elections in Saxony and Thuringia is already falling on the battlefields of Ukraine, putting the men and women who are defending our freedom there in danger.

Green Party leader Nouripour calls the traffic light coalition only a “transitional government”

With its wild budget maneuvers, which sow doubts about the foreign policy compass of the three-party alliance in times of war and peace, the government is anticipating its dissolution by the voters in a year at the latest. The Greens are already bidding farewell to the traffic light coalition that once came into power as a “progressive coalition.” Its leader, Omid Nouripour, now calls it nothing more than a “transitional government.” But even as such, it can still cause some damage. (George Anastasiadis)