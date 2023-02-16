The confrontation between Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the former ambassador to Washington, Martha Bárcena, is long before Mike Pompeo’s book, where Donald Trump’s former secretary of state says that the López Obrador government accepted the Stay in Mexico program, following a scheme similar to that of a safe third country that Turkey carries out with the European Union, on the condition that this agreement is not publicly disclosed. Marcelo was then chancellor and Martha ambassador, but from the beginning the communication between the two was practically nil.

It all started even before the six-year term began. Ebrard wanted to set up an office in Washington to establish contacts and do, in other words, lobbying in the American Union, with a direct route to the Foreign Ministry. Ambassador Bárcena found out about this attempt and appeared in person with the president-elect López Obrador, rejecting this claim that, finally, by presidential decision, did not materialize. But since then the relationship between chancellor and ambassador was broken.

With many issues, but above all with immigration policy, so controversial at the beginning of the López Obrador administration, Ebrard held negotiations, whether or not what Pompeo said was true, which apparently is, while Ambassador Bárcena supported other policies. The embassy in Washington insisted that Bárcena was the one who should establish the relationship with the Trump White House, arguing that she had direct contact with President López Obrador and presuming the family relationship with the president, since her husband, Agustín Gutiérrez Canet, a A man with extensive diplomatic experience, he is the uncle of the President’s wife, Mrs. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller. If Bárcena criticized the chancellor in a relatively private way, Gutiérrez Canet did so harshly and publicly through his journalistic space: he even described Ebrard, plain and simple, as a “traitor”, while Bárcena was still an ambassador.

However, all the signs of President López Obrador have shown and continue to show that Ebrard was and is responsible for foreign policy, particularly with Washington. So much so that these differences led to the fall of the emeritus ambassador and her replacement by Esteban Moctezuma, coinciding with Biden’s arrival in power.

The confusion increased because the ambassador explicitly did not agree with what was decided by President López Obrador and Foreign Minister Ebrard. Gutiérrez Canet, with extensive public activism in Mexico and the United States (something also unusual for diplomatic canons: the husbands or wives of ambassadors do not usually express their opinion publicly on the issues of their representation) made explicit criticism of President Trump and his administration. and he held the foreign minister responsible for immigration policy without assuming that it is, whether the former ambassador also likes it or not, the one that President López Obrador decided and publicly supported.

In this sense, everything indicates that Pompeo is telling the truth when he affirms that this was the agreement with Mexico and that Ebrard asked him not to disclose it, as it is also true that this agreement did not include, as was proposed (the foreign minister says that It was proposed by the ambassador, she denies it) a payment for playing that role of a safe third country. There was no such compensation and the role that Mexico has played in the immigration issue has been key to maintaining, with all its difficulties, the relationship with the White House, both with Trump and with Biden.

The immigration policy adopted is controversial, many (including the former ambassador) do not agree with it and they are probably partly right. What happens is that the open borders policy announced at the beginning of the administration was a huge mistake that put national security at risk and it was essential, beyond the threats from Trump or now the agreements with Biden, to adopt measures that guaranteed security at our borders. That chapter of immigration policy, our own national security agenda, cannot be ignored in this debate.

Everything has escalated remarkably in the last few hours, after the interview that Bárcena gave to León Krauze, to the very harsh criticism that he made in it against the foreign minister, who responded with equal or more harshness, even speaking of bitter grudges. And once again, López Obrador agreed with Ebrard, even locating Bárcena, let us not forget that she is the political aunt of Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, on the side of the conservatives, and therefore an adversary of the 4T.

All of this obviously has a history, it is an unavoidable part of the succession process, but also of governance. President López Obrador could not further weaken the flank of relations with the United States by disavowing its foreign minister and one of his pre-candidates, at a particularly delicate moment, at the end of the García Luna trial, with the energy and agricultural controversies, the pressure from Republicans to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations, the opiate epidemic and the incomprehensible insults to the United States with its support for the Cuban regime.

But everything is also one more demonstration that on the front of the 4T the succession cracks are already a reality, which is not even hidden behind closed doors. The real challenge for the ruling party will be, tomorrow, to be able to close those doors, evict or at least hide those disagreements and grudges.