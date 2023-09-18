Home page politics

Split

Refugee drama on the holiday beach: Thousands arrive on the island of Lampedusa. Here they were already rescued from their small boats. © CIRO FUSCO

The refugee crisis in Lampedusa, Italy, continues to worsen – and Europe still has no common response. Manfred Weber (51) is party and parliamentary group leader of the Christian Democratic EPP and deputy CSU party leader. In this guest article he sharply criticizes the traffic light government – and calls for quick solutions.

Brussels – The chaotic conditions in Lampedusa also make it clear to those who have consistently looked the other way: The EU states are in a new migration crisis. When I warned about this impending migration crisis at the turn of the year and discussed European solutions with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, I was heavily criticized not only in Brussels, but also in Berlin. Many wanted to sit out the obvious challenge once again out of fear of demagogues and radicals.

It is clear to me: We must never push away pressing issues for tactical reasons, but rather tackle and solve them. That is the most important task of politics. The authorities in southern Europe have long seen the wave of migration coming to Europe. For Italy alone, they forecast up to 300,000 refugees in 2023 – a number comparable to the residents of the third largest Bavarian city, Augsburg.

Chancellor Scholz and President Macron decided to do nothing

Before every European summit, the Christian Democratic EPP urged action. But Chancellor Scholz and President Macron decided to do nothing – instead, Macron closed the borders with Italy. This didn’t stop the deaths in the Mediterranean, it just made the problem worse. Imagine the reaction of the German public if we were to experience the same intolerable conditions on a German island that the residents of Lampedusa are currently facing with over 6,000 arrivals every day.

It is becoming very clear that we as Europeans can only overcome the migration challenge together. The migrants don’t want to go to Lampedusa, but to Europe and also to Germany. The principles for a common European migration policy can only be: humanity, control and limitation of immigration, decisive controls at the EU’s external border, consistent returns and taking tough action against smugglers and smugglers.

Leadership from the political center is also the best medicine against radicals. Unfortunately, the traffic light government is largely failing when it comes to migration and asylum policy in both Berlin and Brussels. It is a crucial brake on rapid agreement in the EU. And the responsible Federal Minister of the Interior is busy with her election campaign in Hesse instead of prioritizing this central task.

Agreements with other EU neighbors

We have known since 2015 at the latest that Europe needs a new asylum and refugee system. The Dublin system is failing because it is being undermined by national egoism. “Wash my fur, but don’t get me wet” – that is the principle of everyone who rejects a European solution, from the right-wing populists to the political left. They ignore the political responsibility faced by the geopolitical challenge of migration flows. Every government is criticized if it wants to carry out consistent border controls, be it the Greek, Italian, Austrian or even Bulgarian.

On Friday, the Greens put the crown on this policy with their draft European election program when they did not demand better control options and more competencies for the European border and coast guard Frontex, but instead called for increased control of Frontex, as if in this crisis Border officials and not the smugglers would be the problem. At the same time, the Greens are trying to torpedo the European solution to the migration crisis found by the European interior ministers in the European Parliament and to prevent the Tunisia agreement. We would need similar agreements with other EU neighbors.

Anyone who fights against necessary European solutions like the Greens is not a European party. As European parties, we as the EPP, CDU and CSU have committed ourselves to European solutions because they are the best solutions for the future, such as the creation of the internal market, the euro or the Covid vaccine. Today, a functioning European migration policy is overdue. We need the migration pact, which strengthens border controls at the EU’s external borders, introduces orderly asylum procedures at the EU’s external borders, streamlines asylum procedures, applies deportations consistently and combats the abuse of secondary migration. At the same time, the neighborhood agreement with Tunisia must be concluded quickly, both before the end of this year. Olaf Scholz and his comrades have to do something here.

The SPD is also delaying approval of the migration compromise found in the European Parliament. Instead of more Sunday speeches, the Chancellor should get his SPD on track and go to Lampedusa and Tunisia and show that migration policy finally needs the full attention of the political leadership and sustainable solutions.