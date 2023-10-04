Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Bavaria and the Hessians will vote on Sunday. The result could shake the republic. A comment by Georg Anastasiadis.

Berlin – Prudence and strong nerves should become the hallmarks of Olaf Scholz’s chancellorship. The right man on Germany’s command bridge in wartime, that was the message. That worked, but only for a brief moment in history after Putin’s brutal attack on Ukraine. Then came the economic crisis, the anger over the heating law and the asylum drama. Scholz hesitated, and suddenly the Chancellor was no longer the rock in the surf in the eyes of the German citizens, but rather just the one refusing to lead.

For the SPD, there will be a trial in Hesse and in the Bavarian election like never before for a chancellor’s party mid-term. Almost a quarter of Germans are called to vote next weekend. According to all surveys, the old people’s party SPD, which allowed itself to be driven along by the Greens and their climate apocalypticism for too long, is likely to come in fourth or fifth place in this small federal election. Not only in Bavaria, where the comrades no longer speak the language of the people, but also in their home state of Hesse, where the Social Democrats are threatened with dwarfism under the hapless top candidate Nancy Faeser.

Dismissal of Faeser or economic program – when will the oomph come?

The Chancellor and his SPD will have to react to this if they do not want to go down in history ignominiously as the ones who paved the way to power for the right-wing populists. Exactly 20 years ago, Gerhard Schröder announced his Agenda 2010 in an equally desperate situation. This time, Scholz will actually have to deliver the “oomph” that he has only ever raved about since he took office and that now even his otherwise less visionary party colleague and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier demands of him in migration policy. Germany needs a program to revive the economy, the asylum compromise with the Union and the dismissal of Minister Nancy Faeser, who has not become part of the solution but of the problem. Scholz will not be able to do this if he wants to pacify the country and protect his party and himself from collapse.