The Chancellery wants to suspend the debt brake for the time being. That’s nice. But it is not enough to modify them. She has to go completely.

It’s a storm in a water glass: Chancellor Helge Braun (CDU) only said what everyone knows when he now discovered that the debt brake would not be adhered to in the next few years. As is well known, Corona costs money. But CSU boss Markus Söder promptly warned that it would be “the wrong signal” to touch the debt brake, and FDP boss Christian Lindner sensed a “financial policy capitulation”.

However, the facts are relentless: Even if the pandemic should soon be over and the economy recovers, German economic output will be significantly lower at the end of 2021 than at the end of 2019. However, government spending has increased – from short-time working benefits to vaccinations.

So you don’t have to be a genius to realize that new debt is about to arise. The real question is how to reconcile this fact with the Basic Law, which provides for a debt brake. Helge Braun has now proposed to write down exactly how the new debt should decrease “degressively” every year.

So the Chancellery wants honesty and commitment. That’s nice – but not enough. It is not enough to modify the debt brake. She has to go completely. For at least two reasons. First: Almost all citizens want to save – even if it is to make provisions for old age. Successful saving is only possible if others take out loans and invest. Otherwise the money will lose its value. As astonishing as it may sound, if national debt fell, there would also be less of financial assets left.

Second: Germany wants to become climate neutral. However, this can only be achieved if investments are made, whether in local transport or thermal insulation. This will not work without government funding.

However, the hysterical reactions to Braun’s initiative show that the debt brake is sacrosanct for many Germans. To formally abolish them would be utopian. There is only one way out: The state could create shadow budgets with names that sound like “future funds” to finance the necessary investments.